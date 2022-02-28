Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 598,871 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 598,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.55% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HERA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,516. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

