Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $16.94 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 860,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.43% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,142,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.