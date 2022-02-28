Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.86% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the third quarter worth about $2,296,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000.
Shares of IACC stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.
ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.
