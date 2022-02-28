Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

