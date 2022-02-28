Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

ASHTY stock opened at $261.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $217.42 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.