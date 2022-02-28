ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $667.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

