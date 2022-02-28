Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after buying an additional 350,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,347. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.