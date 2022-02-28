Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

