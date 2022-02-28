Atria Investments LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.