Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

