Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

