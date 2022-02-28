Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Europe from $310.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Europe’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.76. 18,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,150. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

