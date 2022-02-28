Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Argus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Argus from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.26.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $216.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

