Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Autohome has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

