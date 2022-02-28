AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,854.42. 2,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,982.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,827.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

