Auxier Asset Management Has $3.87 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

