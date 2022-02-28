Auxier Asset Management Sells 750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,321 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 299,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,738,813,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $979,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

