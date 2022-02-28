Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.36. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,838,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.