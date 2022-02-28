Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.