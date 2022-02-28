Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 2,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

AZRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

