B. Riley Increases Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target to $20.50

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.
TRIN opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $476.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50.
About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
