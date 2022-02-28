B. Riley Increases Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target to $20.50

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

TRIN opened at $17.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $476.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

