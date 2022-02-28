B. Riley Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $21.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

ALLO opened at $9.43 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,153,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,970,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

