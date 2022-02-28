Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.
NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,639. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.