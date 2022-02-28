Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $18.04 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,436,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $71.94. 11,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

