Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,933 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $10,376,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.74. 71,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,577. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

