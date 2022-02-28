Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,897,754 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897,754 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $21,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $4,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,849,000 after buying an additional 250,568 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.89. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,908. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,426 shares of company stock worth $1,581,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

