Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,046 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $54.30. 39,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.