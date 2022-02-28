Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 92,771 shares.The stock last traded at $21.15 and had previously closed at $20.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

