Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of SBA Communications worth $251,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.95.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

