Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Trade Desk worth $228,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

