Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $268.77 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of AvalonBay Communities worth $268,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $244.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.85 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

