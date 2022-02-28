Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Xcel Energy worth $258,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,953,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

