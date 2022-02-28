Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.92) on Friday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 695.50 ($9.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 865.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 857.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09.

In other news, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.47) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,560.71).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

