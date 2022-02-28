Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of BHC opened at $24.35 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.