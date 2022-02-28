Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BHC opened at $24.35 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

