Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.86 on Monday, reaching $269.86. 5,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.49. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

