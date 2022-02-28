Berenberg Bank Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 740

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.66) to GBX 740 ($10.06) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.06) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 654.44 ($8.90).

RMV opened at GBX 669.97 ($9.11) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 692.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.13.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

