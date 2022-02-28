Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 750” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 593 ($8.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 651.19.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,077 shares of company stock worth $2,805,336.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

