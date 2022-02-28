Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 750” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.
EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.79) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 593 ($8.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 651.19.
About easyJet (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
Read More
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.