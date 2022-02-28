BiFi (BIFI) Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, BiFi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $64,140.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00202361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00354060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00060169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007780 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

