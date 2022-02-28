Bitcoin Gold Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.27 or 0.00076489 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $512.64 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00271182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00087523 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.