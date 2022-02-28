BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,956.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.53 million and $139,956.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,095.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.89 or 0.06887685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00270993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00818909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071438 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00406243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00216334 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

