BitGreen (BITG) Reaches Market Cap of $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00195371 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00359392 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

