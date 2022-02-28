BitTorrent Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $15,150.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00197863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004097 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002274 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003756 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

