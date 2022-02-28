BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $13.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $737.46. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,703. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $834.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

