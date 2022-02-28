Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

