BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.