Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

