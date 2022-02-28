Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,377.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its position in Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

