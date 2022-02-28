Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Raised to €36.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$35.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

