Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

LUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

