Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $33.38

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

