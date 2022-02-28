Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $34.00

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TVTX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

